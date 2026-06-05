FBI arrests three men accused of conspiring to support ISIS and attack U.S. military

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de junio, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested three men in California and Kansas on charges of "conspiring to provide material support" to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to the agency, the detainees allegedly discussed a series of attacks on U.S. military personnel.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ), those arrested are Bisaam Ghafoor (Kansas), Elias Shamsaldeen (California) and Bereen Dzayee (California). According to the missive, the three reportedly used social networks to communicate with people they believed were linked to ISIS. During those conversations, they expressed ideological support for the group and discussed ways to help it. On the other side, however, were undercover agents involved in the investigation.

"These subjects allegedly swore allegiance to ISIS, plotted multiple attacks, and even targeted U.S. service members—but the FBI stopped them cold. The success of this op shows once again this FBI’s continued record of stopping terrorist attacks before they happen is simply the best way to defend the homeland—and shows we’ll stop at nothing to defend Americans from those who seek to do us harm," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

"I want to thank our teams in Kansas City, San Diego, Sacramento, Newark, and Richmond and the Counterterrorism Division for their outstanding efforts on this investigation and commitment to mission," he added.

During the investigation, Ghafoor claimed he would love to "kill 300 million Americans," though particularly the military. In addition, the defendants expressed a desire to travel outside the country to fight on behalf of the terrorist group and even expressed a willingness to die for ISIS.

The DOJ also specified that the investigation is part of law enforcement agencies' efforts to prevent terrorist activities within the country and disrupt possible local support networks. The case is in the hands of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Rask and Michelle MacFarlane of the District of Kansas and trial attorneys Justin Sher and Jay Rezai of the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ's National Security Division.