JD Vance cools discussions of a presidential ticket with Marco Rubio in 2028

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de mayo, 2026

JD Vance spoke about the possibility of joining a presidential ticket with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2028. At a press conference, the vice president cooled discussions about the upcoming presidential election and stated that he is focused on his current job.

Recently, Donald Trump himself weighed in on the possibility of Vance and Rubio being the Republican ticket in 2028: "Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right." Sounds like a good ticket. That was a perfect ticket."

He later clarified that his words were not an official endorsement: "By the way, I do believe that's a Dream Team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance."

In this context, Vance gave a press conference and was asked about it. While the vice president highlighted Rubio as a "great secretary of state" and a "friend," he chose to tone down the discussion.

"If I were the American people, there are a few things that I would hate more than a person who's barely been in one office for a year and a half, who's angling for a job two and a half years down the road. Let's do a good job now. We are. We just gotta keep at it," he said.

He further noted he is currently focused on "trying to do good work in the job that the American people already elected me to do."

Initially, the discussion between Vance and Rubio had the vice president as the clear favorite. However, due to the secretary of state's increasingly high profile, the numbers have evened out in recent months, with Rubio growing increasingly strong in Republican polls.

One of the most talked-about polls came from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is conducted every year as a thermometer of attendees at the popular conservative conference.

Among the more than 1,600 CPAC attendees who participated in the survey, Vance came out on top with 53%, followed by Rubio with 35%. The result showed strong growth for the secretary of state compared to 2025, when the vice president led comfortably with 61% of the vote, followed by Steve Bannon's 12% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's 7%. At that time, Rubio garnered only 3% of the vote.