Trump again threatens Iran to reach a deal: 'They better get moving, fast, or there won’t be anything left of them'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump again threatened Iran. After speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president left a strong message on Truth Social for Tehran.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" the Republican wrote, pressing the Iranian regime to move forward in peace negotiations.

Trump's message came as the two countries are negotiating with Pakistan as an intermediary. However, it has been days since the authorities reported no progress. The latest information came last May 10, when the president publicly rejected Iran's latest peace proposal, calling it "unacceptable."

The threat on Truth Social also came just days after the Republican returned from a state visit to China, the first by a U.S. president in nine years. As he told Bret Baier in an interview for Fox News, Trump spoke with Xi Jinping about the situation in Iran and the future in the Middle East.

Trump said China shares his concern about Iran's nuclear ambitions and the need to end the conflict to normalize the energy supply chain.

"They're afraid to make a deal. They don't know how to make a deal. They've never been put in this position before. ... I have to do what's right," Trump said during the interview.

"And we really had the confines of a deal. No nuclear. They're gonna give us the dust, nuclear dust. ... Everything we wanted. And every time they make a deal, they the next day, it's like, 'We didn't have that conversation.' And that's taken place about five times. There's something wrong with them. Actually, they're crazy. And you know what? Because of that, they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added.