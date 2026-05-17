Nick Shirley to tens of thousands in London: 'The ideas of freedom of speech are not dangerous'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de mayo, 2026

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley participated Saturday at the massive Unite The Kingdom rally organized by Tommy Robinson in downtown London, where he spoke to a crowd estimated at between 50,000 and more than 100,000 people.

Introduced by Robinson as an inspiration for the next generation of citizen journalists, Shirley received a standing ovation from the crowd, which repeatedly chanted "USA! USA! USA!" as he made his way to Parliament Square.

Shirley warns: "Change is inevitable here inside of the United Kingdom"

In his speech, Shirley highlighted the steady growth of the protests, "I've been coming here to the United Kingdom for some time now, and each and every single year, these marches get bigger and bigger and bigger."

"I think it is time that your prime minister and that your government takes heed to your words and takes heed to the caution that you guys are giving them because change is inevitable here inside of the United Kingdom," he exclaimed to the crowd.

Shirley also emphasized that defending free speech and common sense does not make anyone a far-right extremist: "Your media will call you far-right, and your prime minister will call you guys dangerous. But the ideas of freedom of speech are not dangerous or the idea that you want to know who your neighbor is does not make you dangerous. It means that you have common sense."

"We live in a world where common sense is becoming somewhat abstract to have," he added.

The journalist also sharply criticized Keir Starmer's government, especially for attempting to ban several journalists and activists from entering the country to prevent them from speaking at the event. "It's crazy," he declared in interviews on the sidelines of the rally.

He also criticized the "two-tier policing," unchecked immigration and cases of grooming gangs raping innocent women, which he said were ignored by the government for fear of being accused of racism or Islamophobia.

Unite The Kingdom: Massive protest against Islamization and for freedom of expression

The annual Unite The Kingdom event brought together thousands of Britons demanding border control, protection of free speech and an end to what they consider "Islamization" of the United Kingdom. A smaller pro-Palestinian march was held in parallel. The Metropolitan Police deployed more than 4,000 officers and reported dozens of arrests, mostly for minor incidents.

Tommy Robinson, organizer of the event, publicly thanked Elon Musk and Starlink for allowing the silenced voices to be broadcast live despite the restrictions.

The presence and speech by Shirley, known for his investigations into U.S. government fraud and immigration issues, has generated a great deal of attention on social media.