'One minute a day, max': Trump jokes about his fitness as he restores Presidential Fitness Test

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de mayo, 2026

President Trump said Tuesday that his daily exercise routine doesn't exceed one minute while signing a proclamation to restore the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, aimed at promoting sports activity in schools.

"I work out so much, like, about one minute a day max. If I’m lucky," the president joked before affixing his signature in the Oval Office.

The program was created in 1956 by President Eisenhower and popularized under Lyndon B. Johnson, but had been eliminated under the Obama administration.

With this proclamation, the president reinstated the presidential fitness award targeted at schools.

Crossover jokes with Kennedy Jr.

Trump also made humorous comments about his lack of physical activity while chatting with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recalled the 50-mile walks his father, Robert F. Kennedy, used to take.

The secretary said that for a golfer like Trump "he could do it in a breeze", since he "walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend."

"When I’m not using a cart," Trump retorted.

The president often highlights his physical fitness in contrast to that of his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he often refers to as "Sleepy Joe," and who dropped out of his re-election campaign due to his age.