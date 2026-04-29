Mamdani suffers electoral setback in New York: his socialist City Council candidate loses by more than fourteen points

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de abril, 2026

The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani suffered a tough electoral setback without his face appearing on the ballot. His candidate in Manhattan, democratic socialist Lindsey Boylan, fell by more than fourteen points to Carl Wilson, a Council aide and Democratic establishment candidate, according to early results with 99% of ballots counted.

Wilson got more than 40% of the vote. Boylan fell short of 26%.

"I stand here tonight deeply honored to be your next council member for district 3," Wilson told supporters at a Hell's Kitchen bar. Shortly afterward, Boylan called him to concede defeat.

Wilson's victory comes after Mamdani issued a surprise endorsement of Boylan on April 17, in what many interpreted as a move to expand his influence within the City Council, where he has an up-and-down relationship with Speaker Julie Menin.

Menin, rightly, endorsed Wilson, making the race a battle between two wings of the local Democratic Party.

Mamdani's gamble was not far-fetched, as he bet big on a district that had voted overwhelmingly for him in last year's mayoral election. However, Democratic strategist Trip Yang warned Politico that Manhattan is not the most stable part of his political base.

"No. 1, Manhattan is not viewed as Mamdani's political base and No. 2, the history of the West Side of Manhattan is that the anointed successor always wins," Yang told Politico.

There was another factor that further complicated the mayor's bid. According to Politico, District 3, which includes Stonewall National Monument, has been represented for more than three decades by a gay councilman. Wilson is gay, Boylan is not. Following the establishment candidate's victory, LGBTQ+ rights club Jim Owles endorsed Wilson and celebrated the result as a rejection of outside "interference."

For now, the defeat is not a sentence for the Mamdani brand, which has unsettled the traditional NYC Democratic Party base. Now the mayor must wait to see how his active endorsements perform in at least two congressional primaries, to be held in June in Brooklyn. One of his endorsements is in veteran Nydia Velazquez's district and the other against Rep. Dan Goldman.