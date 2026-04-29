Department of State launches passports with Trump's face and signature for America's 250th birthday

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de abril, 2026

The White House announced the release of a series of limited-edition passports featuring Donald Trump's face and signature. The Department of State will issue the passports in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The design, initially released by Fox News Digital and later by the White House on its X account, features the famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence on its cover. The back cover shows President Trump surrounded by the text of the Declaration of Independence and the American flag. Underneath, his recognizable signature appears in gold.

As reported by the media outlet, the passports are part of the celebration organized by the United States 250th Anniversary Commission, a nonpartisan organization authorized by Congress in 2016 and charged with commemorating 250 years of U.S. independence. Also known as "America 250," which drives an agenda of events at the national and local levels, with educational and digital projects to expand the reach of the commemoration, strengthen civic education and connect new generations with the country's founding history and values.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion," Tommy Pigott, a Department of State spokesman, told NBC News.

"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world," the official added.

In addition, to mark the celebration, the White House is pushing a commemorative coin featuring the president. The design, approved by the Commission of Fine Arts, shows on one side Trump leaning with his fists on a desk, while the other shows an eagle with wings spread over what appears to be a bell.

The coin will have no face value as a means of payment and its price was not yet reported, although similar commemorative pieces marketed by the U.S. Mint usually exceed $1,000.

Also in March, it was reported that the Treasury Department plans to print Trump's signature on the new bills. The move would be unprecedented for a sitting president and would break a 150-year precedent in which the only signature present on banknotes was that of the Treasury secretary, in this case, Scott Bessent.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach noted that Trump's signature on the bills will be a "symbol of prosperity, strength and the unwavering spirit of the American people."