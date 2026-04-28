Trump receives Charles III in first state visit by British monarch since 2007

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump received the King Charles III and Queen Camilla of United Kingdom at the White House. Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the president accompanied the royal couple on the first day of their agenda in the United States. This is the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007, when Queen Isabel IIwas received by President George W. Bush.

Trump and the first lady received the royal couple at the White House, where they took the official photo. Afterwards, the four met inside for tea.

Once the meal and chat were over, they took the monarchs to see the new White House bee hive, recently inaugurated by Melania Trump. King Charles is a great supporter of apiculture and even has four beehives at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla continued their agenda at the residence of the British ambassador to Washington DC, Christian Turner, who hosted them along with some 600 guests. The event took place in the gardens of the residence. Among the guests were congressional leaders and cabinet members, such as Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives; Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury; Doug Burgum, secretary of the Interior; Howard Lutnick, secretary of Commerce; and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The itinerary of King Charles III in the United States

The visit of the British monarchs comes just a few months before the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. They will stay at the Blair House, the president's guest house, located a few meters from the White House.

The stay will last four days, and on Tuesday, the king is scheduled to speak before a joint session of Congress. On the same day, a formal reception and state dinner are scheduled, in addition to a ceremony that will include a military parade with approximately 500 members of the U.S. Armed Forces, representing the six U.S. military branches.

Afterwards, the King and Queen will travel to New York, where they will visit the 9/11 Memorial and a community project in the Harlem neighborhood.

The visit also takes place against the backdrop of diplomatic tension between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Trump harshly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not providing enough aid during the war with Iran. He even labeled him a "weak" leader.