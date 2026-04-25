2028 in sight: Rubio has won the admiration of Trump's closest circle

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 24 de abril, 2026

According to a report from POLITICO, Marco Rubio, the current secretary of state and homeland security adviser, has managed to win the admiration of President Donald Trump's closest confidants.

This turn represents a remarkable political rehabilitation for the Floridian. After his failed 2016 presidential campaign, many dismissed him as a politician too closely tied to the establishment.

However, his steadfastness in deposing Nicolás Maduro and his unwavering loyalty to the presidential agenda have shifted the narrative in his favor. What began as a distant possibility has morphed into a political reality within the West Wing.

Within Trump's inner circle, Rubio is now seen as a serious contender for 2028. His ability to avoid "political land mines" and his handling of foreign conflicts have positioned him as a viable successor, capable of appealing to both the MAGA base and the more institutional sectors of the party.

Loyal, devilishly smart and very seasoned.

Rubio's transformation has not been accidental. Analysts and advisers close to the president stress that the secretary of state made a conscious decision to embrace the MAGA agendarather than confront it.

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser, explained to POLITICO that Rubio found himself at a crossroads after 2016.

"He could have gone the John Kasich route and started suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and faded into the abyss," Bruesewitz noted. Instead, Rubio "chose the route of embracing MAGA and becoming one of the movement's staunchest allies and advocates," he said.

This conversion has yielded tangible results in opinion polls among conservatives. In a recent CPAC poll, support for Rubio soared from 3% to 35% in just one year. Although Vice President JD Vance still leads with 53%, Rubio's growth reflects a massive acceptance by the base that previously viewed him with suspicion.

A senior White House official, on condition of anonymity, described the secretary in superlative terms. According to the report, Rubio is considered"loyal, devilishly smart, articulate and very seasoned," adding further that he is perceived as "a winner."

Results in the Western Hemisphere and immigration successes.

Rubio's standing within the administration has been built on national security policies that prioritize the U.S. interest. His role was crucial in the new Western Hemisphere policy, coordinating strikes against drug-trafficking vessels and overseeing operations in Venezuela and Cuba.

Unlike the conflict in Iran, which has been more protracted, successes in the region have been used by Rubio to demonstrate his executive ability. In addition, he has led an offensive against foreign extremism by revoking thousands of visas of students linked to Palestinian officials and the Iranian regime.

Under his watch, the State Department instituted a "one-error" policy that allows visas to be canceled for any foreigner who violates U.S. law or supports terrorism. This "law and order" approach has resonated deeply with the movement.

The proximity factor and the "America First" narrative.

One of Rubio's greatest assets is his direct access to the president. Serving as dual secretary of state and homeland security adviser, he has an office in the West Wing of the White House.

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, told POLITICO that this proximity has been critical: "Because of this dual role, he's had a lot of access and face time with the president, and with MAGA. That has been huge for him."

Even his communication style has evolved. Rubio has shown himself to be an expert at framing military operations under the premise of "America First." In January, during an interview on Meet the Press, the secretary defended the actions in Venezuelaby clarifying the nature of the situation.

"There is not a war; I mean, we are at war against drug trafficking organizations," Rubio told NBC, describing Nicolas Maduro as the leader of the Cartel of the Suns.

To insider observers, the Rubio of 2026 is very different from the Rubio of a decade ago: while the 2016 candidate seemed uptight and overly serious, the current official sss appears relaxed and aware of his political clout.

As one administration official points out, "This is a guy whois juggling multiple jobs in the administrationand on the world stage, and he's doing it absolutely great."