What is the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'? The controversial project promoted by Democratic legislators and seen as a threat to freedom of the press and citizen journalism

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de abril, 2026

In a move that many conservatives are calling a blatant attempt to silence those who expose the misuse of taxpayer funds, Democrats in the California Assembly this week advanced AB 2624, popularly known as the "Stop Nick Shirley Act."

The measure, pushed by Democratic Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, seeks to criminalize sharing personal information of workers of organizations that support immigrants, under the pretext of protecting them from "harassment." Republican critics and advocates of the First Amendment argue that, in practice, the law would be designed to curb the work of independent journalists such as Nick Shirley, known for documenting alleged cases of fraud within the Somali community in publicly funded programs in Minnesota.

Legislative offensive sparking alarm among content creators and public watchdogs

Republican Assemblyman Carl DeMaio was the one who christened the bill in an official statement published in mid-April, stating that the legislation "can only be described as the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ — a bill designed to silence citizen journalists exposing fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars." According to DeMaio, instead of investigating and punishing fraud in immigration programs, Democrats prefer to "intimidate citizen watchdog journalists" who expose them.

According to the release, AB 2624 would allow activists and publicly funded organizations to request the "removal of video evidence" even in cases where such recordings show "misconduct in plain view." In addition, the measure provides for the possibility of imposing "massive financial penalties" on journalists or content creators who fail to comply with those requirements.

Penalties include civil fines of at least $4,000, payment of attorneys' fees and, in some cases, criminal consequences.

In a post on Instagram last week, Shirley, 24, asserted that "under AB 2624, government-funded entities like the Somali 'Learing' Daycare centers would be protected from being exposed if they operated inside California."

The journalist argued that "the enemy truly is within" and posited that, in his opinion, when politicians "would rather protect fraudsters and illegal migrants," citizens face a decisive moment. "It’s time for us to stand up or face mass oppression from the traitors who 'rule' over us," he added.

A growing dispute over the limits of doxxing and journalistic work

Although the bill's text does not explicitly mention journalists or Nick Shirley, Republicans argue that its wording is broad enough to criminalize the legitimate work of documenting in public places and exposing wrongdoing in programs that receive millions in taxpayer funds. Bonta's office defends the measure by asserting that it only punishes "doxxing" with the intent to "incite violence," but critics like DeMaio counter that such a distinction will become a political weapon in the hands of Democratic prosecutors.

In his statement, Carl DeMaio warned that, should AB 2624 become law, "the message is clear to every journalist in California: expose corruption and you will be punished." The assemblyman called the proposal "an unconstitutional direct attack on transparency and the First Amendment" and argued that, for that reason, it "needs to be defeated."

Elon Musk, meanwhile, wrote in a post on X: "California legislators are trying to make investigating fraud illegal."

Capitol showdown: Democratic lawmakers flee chambers

The scandal came to a head when Nick Shirley himself showed up last week at the Capitol in Sacramento and recorded a nearly 40-minute video directly confronting Democratic legislators.

In the footage, posted on his YouTube channel on April 21, Shirley is seen questioning key figures such as Sen. Sasha Renee Perez, Assemblyman Josh Lowenthal, Senator Scott Wiener and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas about the details of AB 2624.

The responses were revealing: most avoided the topic. Lowenthal said "I need to read the bill," Rivas shut the door saying "I don't know anything about it," and Wiener, visibly upset, called him a "psycho scam artist" in front of the cameras. Shirley summed up the moment cogently, "This just shows you everything you need to know. These people won't even answer the questions."

What's next: A battle that transcends California

As of today, AB 2624 has passed only the first stage in committee. It still must go through the full Assembly, the Senate and reach the governor's desk. But the message is already clear: In California, Democrats are willing to rewrite the rules of free speech to protect their immigration and public spending agenda.

For millions of Americans who value accountability and independent journalism, the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" is not a shield law. It is an attempt to muzzle those who dare to ask: Where is our money really going?