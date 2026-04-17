Economy, health and safety: Top concerns for Hispanics

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de abril, 2026

Jobs, inflation, health care and national security are the issues that concern the Hispanic community in the country. According to a survey published by The Economist/YouGov, 30% of Hispanics are concerned about rising prices.

Health care was the third biggest issue of concern for Hispanics.

Overall, economic issues were also most relevant. Inflation and the cost of living led concerns, with 26% of respondents citing them as the top problem.

In addition, 13% mentioned employment and the economic situation, while health care ranked third with 12%.

This was followed by immigration (9%), national security (7%), and taxes and government spending (6%). Meanwhile, other issues such as foreign policy, education, abortion, civil rights, gun control and criminal justice reform all registered support at or below 5%.