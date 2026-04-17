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Economy, health and safety: Top concerns for Hispanics

Overall, economic issues were also the most relevant. Inflation and the cost of living led concerns, with 26% of respondents citing them as the main problem.

Grocery store in New York/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Grocery store in New York/ TIMOTHY A. CLARYAFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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Jobs, inflation, health care and national security are the issues that concern the Hispanic community in the country. According to a survey published by The Economist/YouGov, 30% of Hispanics are concerned about rising prices.

Health care was the third biggest issue of concern for Hispanics.

Overall, economic issues were also most relevant. Inflation and the cost of living led concerns, with 26% of respondents citing them as the top problem.

In addition, 13% mentioned employment and the economic situation, while health care ranked third with 12%.

This was followed by immigration (9%), national security (7%), and taxes and government spending (6%). Meanwhile, other issues such as foreign policy, education, abortion, civil rights, gun control and criminal justice reform all registered support at or below 5%.

Concerns among Democrats and Republicans

In terms of positions by party affiliation, concerns among Democrats, Republicans and independents are quite similar. Across all three groups, inflation and the cost of living rank as the top concern, being noted by 25% of Republicans, 25% of Democrats and 28% of independents.

For Republicans, immigration ranks second among their top concerns, with 20% of mentions, followed by national security at 12%.

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