Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesus Romero: 'Trump used all necessary resources in the operation to rescue the U.S. pilots'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesus Romero about the latest developments in the Iran war, including President Donald Trump's threat about the possibility of destroying the Persian country in as little as one day.

"The War Department has the ability to carry out more destruction than is necessary. Somehow it has been acting responsibly and limited to not having a full-capacity war by not being necessary. When the president is trying to seek an exit so that this conflict is over, he is also telling the Iranians that he also has the ability to continue to carry out more destruction, but he feels it is time to seek an exit in favor of the United States and Iran. “A massive operation was carried out here, using all necessary resources to rescue the American crew members alive after they were shot down in hostile territory. No other country does that,” said Romero.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.