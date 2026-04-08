Lyme disease: What it is, symptoms and why it worries authorities
The most common initial symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash known as erythema migrans.
Lyme disease has established itself as the most common vector-borne infection in the country, according to official data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is a bacterial disease that, although usually treatable, can lead to serious complications if not detected early.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease is an infection caused primarily by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and, in rarer cases, by Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of black-legged ticks of the genus Ixodes scapularis.
The most common initial symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash known as erythema migrans. Without treatment, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system, leading to conditions such as arthritis, arrhythmias, or neurological disorders.
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Geographic distribution and risk in the U.S.
- Northeast
- Mid-Atlantic
- Upper Midwest
.These areas concentrate the highest presence of bacteria-carrying ticks, which elevates the risk of transmission, especially during the warmer months.
Statistics and scope of the problem
U.S. health authorities estimate that hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, although officially reported cases are lower due to underreporting.
The agency highlights that:
- It is the most reported vector-borne disease in the country.
- Epidemiological surveillance is key to understanding its spread.
- Climate change and the expansion of tick habitat may be increasing its geographic range.
In addition, institutions such as the National Institutes of Health have backed research that seeks to improve early diagnosis and better understand long-term sequelae.
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Diagnosis and treatment
Diagnosis is based on a combination of symptoms, history of tick exposure and FDA-approved laboratory tests. According to the CDC, most cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics for a few weeks.
However, in some patients symptoms may persist for months or even years, a condition known as post-treatment Lyme syndrome.
Prevention: The key to reducing risk
Authorities insist that the best defense is to avoid tick bites. Key recommendations include:
- Wear protective clothing in wooded areas or areas with tall vegetation.
- Check the body after outdoor activities.
- Remove ticks as soon as possible.
- Consult a physician if suspicious symptoms.
Famous people who have had Lyme disease
- Justin Bieber, who revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed and that the disease affected his physical and mental health.
- Bella Hadid, who has documented for years her struggle with the disease and her relapses.
- Yolanda Hadid, Bella's mother, also diagnosed, who has driven awareness of chronic Lyme.
- Alec Baldwin, who has claimed to have suffered recurrent episodes compatible with the disease.
- Avril Lavigne, who described her experience as debilitating and prolonged.
These testimonials have contributed to visibilizing a disease that, despite being common, remains difficult to diagnose in some cases.
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A persistent public health challenge
CDC's work includes epidemiologic surveillance, research, development of prevention strategies, and education for both the public and health professionals. As Lyme disease continues to spread in the United States, officials stress the importance of early detection and prevention as key tools to reduce its impact.
The increase in cases and the complexity of its symptoms keep this disease in the public health spotlight, in a context where environmental and social factors could continue to favor its spread.