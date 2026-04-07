Florida passes law allowing domestic organizations to be designated as terrorists

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de abril, 2026

The Florida legislature approved HB 1471, a law authorizing the state to designate domestic organizations as terrorist and to limit the influence of foreign or religious laws on state courts and institutions. The measure, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 6 at the Gibbons Alumni Center at the University of South Florida, takes effect on July 1.

The law provides that the chief of homeland security, currently Commissioner Mark Glass of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, may recommend the designation of organizations as terrorist, with final approval from the governor and his Cabinet. Tougher provisions include the possibility of expelling college students who support these groups and banning the use of state funds at schools or universities linked to such organizations.

"The strongest action Florida has ever taken to protect its people"

DeSantis defended the measure as "the strongest action Florida has ever taken to protect its people from foreign and religious influences," noting that it seeks to prevent the application of rules such as Shariah (Islamic law) in courts and other institutions. The law also reinforces measures previously taken through an executive order that had designated entities such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists, although a federal judge temporarily blocked that order.

HB 1471 obtained broad Republican Party support, with 80 votes to 25 in the House of Representatives and 25 to 11 in the state Senate. Concurrently, an exception was passed in HB 1473 that restricts disclosure of documents explaining the criteria for designating a group as terrorist, thus limiting access to public records.

Florida: Among the few with a legal framework for designating terrorist organizations

The legislation has generated criticism among Democratic lawmakers and civil rights organizations. Hiba Rahim, executive director of CAIR-Florida, said the law "compromises religious freedom, student free speech and basic due process," warning that the expanded legal framework could affect any group that dissents from the state administration.

With this measure, Florida becomes one of the few U.S. states to establish a legal framework for designating terrorist organizations at the state level, expanding oversight powers over educational institutions and economic activities linked to these organizations.