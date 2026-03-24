Markwayne Mullin assumes leadership of DHS at a time of change in both the department's leadership and immigration strategy

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de marzo, 2026

Markwayne Mullin was sworn in on Tuesday as the new secretary of Homeland Security, following the dismissal of Kristi Noem earlier this month, in part for his handling of the recent crackdown on undocumented immigrants in Minnesota during which federal agents killed two U.S. citizens.

The hitherto Republican senator from Oklahoma officially took office in a ceremony at the White House, where he was sworn in by Attorney General Pam Bondi. From that moment on, Mullin was left in charge of enforcing President Trump's immigration policy.

Mullin "will fight for homeland security"

During the event, the president praised the new secretary as "someone strong, professional and fair." Trump also assured that he has "no doubt" that, in taking the helm of DHS, Mullin "will fight for homeland security, the United States and securing the country and making it really strong and the way it should be."

Mullin's Senate confirmation came Monday night, by a vote of 54 to 45. Only two Democrats - Jon Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, and Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico - endorsed his nomination, after a day marked by tough questioning from both Democratic and some Republican lawmakers.

An appointment under public scrutiny

Mullin has been questioned for calling Alex Pretti, a nurse gunned down by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis while trying to impede immigration raids, a "deranged individual." During his confirmation hearing Wednesday, the new DHS secretary said he regretted using that term to refer to Pretti.

With his arrival at DHS, Mullin takes over one of the administration's most sensitive portfolios at a time of political tensions, immigration challenges and increasing scrutiny over the use of force in border operations.

A shift in DHS leadership and immigration strategy

During his confirmation hearing last week, Mullin assured that one of his purposes will be to refocus the direction of DHS and keep immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents out of the media spotlight.

"I want to protect the homeland," he added. "I want to bring peace of mind. I want to bring confidence back to the agency."

Mullin also said he is willing to require court orders to carry out immigration operations, a possible turnaround from current policy and one of the Democrats' main demands in the current budget negotiations.

DHS funding remains blocked since Feb. 14 as Democratic lawmakers push for changes to the way immigration laws are enforced.