Senate Republicans block a Democratic resolution to stop Trump's Iran offensive

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de marzo, 2026

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to advance a war powers resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. Lawmakers voted 47-53 against pulling the measure out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with Sen. Rand Paul as the lone Republican breaking ranks to back the Democratic-led resolution and Democratic Party Sen. John Fetterman as the only one from the left-wing caucus to oppose it.

On the rejection of the resolution, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asserted that the Democrats' proposal would unduly limit presidential authority. "What we can’t do in my view is become the commander-in-chief. You can’t have 535 people becoming the commander-in-chief, and that’s what the War Powers Act does. After 60 days, if Congress doesn’t approve, military action stops," he said, referring to the total number of members of Congress.

Democrats will continue to force votes on similar resolutions

Democratic leaders who support the proposal say the war in Iran is escalating rapidly and is putting both U.S. personnel and civilians at risk. Senator Cory Booker, who introduced the initiative, warned that the situation is worsening in multiple regions. "U.S. diplomatic posts and military facilities in the Middle East are under constant attack. The war has expanded, now impacting at least 15 different countries, from the bases of our European allies to our allies in the region," Booker said on the Senate floor.

The measure was brought to the floor under the expedited procedures of the War Powers Act of 1973. Democrats have indicated they plan to continue forcing votes on similar resolutions to keep pressure on Republicans and sustain debate on the war. The vote follows a nearly identical outcome earlier this month, when a separate resolution led by Sen. Tim Kaine failed by the same 47-53 margin.

While Republicans have largely united against attempts to limit Trump's war powers while U.S. forces remain engaged in active combat, five Republican senators earlier this year backed a separate resolution to limit possible military action against Venezuela following the operation that ended with the capture of dictator Nicolas Maduro. These senators were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley, Todd Young, and Paul.