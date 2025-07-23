Published by Diane Hernández 23 de julio, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday declassified a September 2020 House Intelligence Committee report that she said revealed how the Obama administration "manufactured" an intelligence apparatus to promote the Russia collusion hoax.

Gabbard posted the 46-page report on the social media platform X, noting, "New evidence has emerged of the most egregious militarization and politicization of intelligence in U.S. history."

The security director shared at least five key findings from the report in subsequent tweets, including that Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan and other collaborators allegedly "fabricated Russian deception, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, fabricated findings from shoddy sources, flouted IC standards and knowingly lied to the American people."

Hours after the release, Gabbard appeared at a White House press conference to explain to reporters the details of the House Intelligence Committee report. She assured that her office has referred the released documents to the Justice Department, suggesting that they could implicate former President Obama.

Reports traversing the Epstein Case

Tulsi Gabbard's revelations come as President Trump and the White House continue to be embroiled in controversy with the Jeffrey Epstein financier case, and pressure over the release of files from it.

The Epstein matter has even stalled votes in the House of Representatives, which is working Wednesday on its last day before a five-week recess.

Speaker Mike Johnson - a Louisiana Republican - faces one of the most difficult moments of his tenure, as his allies stalled action in the chamber to prevent Democrats from forcing a vote on disclosing Epstein's records.

Judge denies request to release Epstein grand jury transcripts

At the same time, a federal judge in Florida denied on the same day a Trump administration request to release grand jury transcripts from an investigation into financier Epstein, stymieing the president's efforts to dispel a firestorm of criticism from many of his supporters.

The swift denial came in response to a government request last week asking the court to disclose those documents and transfer the case to New York, where Epstein was formally indicted following a grand jury investigation in 2019.