Anna Paulina Luna announces House hearing on MK-Ultra project next month

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de abril, 2026

Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican representative from Florida, reported Wednesday that the House of Representatives will hold a hearing on the MK-Ultra bill next month.

"Hearing on May 13. MK Ultra. House Oversight Taskforce," Luna wrote on X.

In February, Luna had already referenced the group when she shared a Daily Mail article titled "Declassified CIA files reveal chilling blueprint to manipulate Americans' minds through covert drugging with vaccines."

MK-Ultra was a secret Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) program that was primarily carried out between the 1950s and 1970s, during the Cold War era. According to Fox 45, the program used U.S. and Canadian citizens as experimental subjects.