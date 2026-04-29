Republicans break House gridlock: FISA, Farm Bill, immigration funding advance with last-minute concessions

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de abril, 2026

After two days of intense negotiations and an impasse caused by internal divisions, the House Rules Committee advanced a resolution Tuesday night allowing debate on three priority bills for the Republican Party, incorporating two major concessions to appease hardliners and farm-state representatives.

The measure, which still must pass the full House this Wednesday, bundles the reauthorization of foreign surveillance powers (FISA Section 702), the new Farm Bill and a budget resolution paving the way for funding a ICE and Border Patrol (CBP), aiming to end the longest shutdown in the history of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The breakthrough has become a real headache for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who faces both rebellions both within his own party and staunch Democratic opposition. Johnson can only afford to lose two Republican votes. Any additional defections would put passage of all three bills at serious risk.

Key concessions to ensure resolution progress

Farm-state Republicans were granted inclusion of a bill allowing the year-round sale of fuel E15 (gasoline with 15% ethanol), a historic demand of corn producers. This measure will be attached to the Farm Bill before being sent to the Senate.

On the other hand, to appease the more conservative wing of the party, a provision prohibiting the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by the Federal Reserve was incorporated into the FISA reauthorization bill. This was a key priority for Republicans concerned about issues of privacy and government control.

FISA, the most pressing issue

The reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Surveillance Act, which expires in a few days, is the most pressing. Although Republicans reached a temporary 10-day agreement, the main version does not include the warrant requirement demanded by both conservatives and Democrats. This has generated strong internal resistance and calls into question whether the procedural rule will be able to pass on the floor.

Internal rebellion in the conservative wing

The chairwoman of the Rules Committee, Republican Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), even had to resort to reading the Serenity Prayer before resuming the session, in a gesture that reflected the tension experienced in recent hours: "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) publicly announced she will vote against the rule: "I am a NO on the Rule," she wrote on X. Boebert criticized the committee's rejection of amendments he had filed to help farmers and ranchers in his district.

For her part, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and other members aligned with the Make America Healthy Again movement (MAHA) have threatened with slaughtering the Farm Bill if pesticide-related sections, which they say protect chemical companies and weaken environmental safeguards, are not removed.

A fragile breakthrough in the House

The resolution approved by the Rules Committee must now pass the full House. Republican leaders also included an escape route: the possibility of using motions to suspend the rules on Friday, May 1, which would allow legislation to pass by a two-thirds vote.

After weeks of gridlock and delays, Republicans managed to get the House out of limbo, but the path to final passage remains narrow and fraught with risk.