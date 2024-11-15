New Pentagon report on UFOs cites a hundred incidents without evidence of extraterrestrial origin

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The latest Pentagon report on UFOs revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena, but no hints suggesting extraterrestrial origin.

This report comes after members of the administration went through a congressional hearing session to be heard by representatives and senators.

Wednesday's hearing by two House Oversight subcommittees is the latest in Congress' transparency initiativesaround UFOs, which have long fascinated the public.

There are witnesses who claim to have seen airborne phenomena that exhibit qualities that defy explanation, and that the U.S. government has taken steps to conceal what it knows. The report includes 485 cases of anomalous sightings occurring worldwide between May 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024, and another 272 incidents that occurred before that period but had not been previously reported. The total is 757 incidents.

However, all elements of the Pentagon seem to point to the fact that, while flying objects have been detected that could not be properly identified, nothing seems to suggest that they are forms coming from outside the earth.

Only 300 cases were clarified The sightings do not always come from civilian witnessesor are made from the ground. The Pentagon report includes accounts from military and pilots, both commercial and military.



There are also sightings of phenomena occurring more than 62 miles high above sea level, which is already considered space. Department of Defense investigators were able to provide explanations for nearly 300 of the phenomena, but the vast majority remain unclear.

This maintains the version of the Department of Defense, which had previously assured that there is no evidence that the UFO sightings are extraterrestrial aircraft. Despite this, the federal government has begun to release some information about so-called "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP), and several branches are investigating.

In 2022, the Pentagon organized a special task force dedicated to the study of these phenomena. The so-called All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) came to provide further details whereby there is also no suspicion of extraterrestrial origin for the recorded episodes.

Statements by former Pentagon workers

During the congressional hearing, chaired by South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, several former Defense Department workers answered questions and reaffirmed the existence of these phenomena.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet recounted that in 2015, while still on active duty, he received via email a video recorded by an Air Force aircraft. Gallaudet explained that the footage showed a flying object with "flight and structural characteristics unlike anything we have in our arsenal." The next day, the email disappeared from his and others' accounts without explanation.

Luis Elizondo, a former Defense Department official, also testified and assured that there is technology that does not belong to any government in the world that is spying on the military infrastructure of the United States. "Let me be clear: UAPs are real," said Elizondo, who added that much of their government work remains classified. "Advanced technologies not manufactured by our government, or any other government, are surveilling sensitive military installations around the world."

"I believe that we, as Americans, can handle the truth," he said. "And I also believe that the world deserves the truth," added Elizondo, who claims that the federal government intimidates those who have strong testimonies with the intention of keeping them out of the open.

In relation to this, Nancy Mace began her presidency of the hearing by assuring, without specifying further, that many did not want the hearing to take place this Wednesday. "But we stood our ground," Rep. Mace declared.