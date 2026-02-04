Elon Musk calls Pedro Sánchez a 'tyrant' after Spain announced restrictions on social networks

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de febrero, 2026

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, on Tuesday accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a socialist, of being a "tyrant and a traitor" following the announcement of social media restrictions.

"Dirty Sánchez is a tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain," Musk wrote on X, followed by a poop emoji.

The U.S. billionaire made the comment after Sanchez said he wants to ban access to social networks for children under 16 during a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The socialist also announced that they will change the laws so that "platform executives are legally responsible for many infractions that occur on their websites."

Meanwhile, the Spanish prime minister appeared to criticize Musk for referring to the socialist's immigration policies:

"Just last week, the owner of X, a migrant himself, used his personal account to amplify disinformation about the sovereign decision by my government, the regularization of 500,000 migrants that live, work and contribute to the success of our country," Sanchez said.