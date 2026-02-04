Elon Musk calls Pedro Sánchez a 'tyrant' after Spain announced restrictions on social networks
The socialist also announced that they will change the laws so that "platform executives are legally responsible for many infringements that occur on their websites."
Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, on Tuesday accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a socialist, of being a "tyrant and a traitor" following the announcement of social media restrictions.
"Dirty Sánchez is a tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain," Musk wrote on X, followed by a poop emoji.
The U.S. billionaire made the comment after Sanchez said he wants to ban access to social networks for children under 16 during a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The socialist also announced that they will change the laws so that "platform executives are legally responsible for many infractions that occur on their websites."
World
Spain: Socialist Pedro Sánchez's former minister sentenced to prison
Williams Perdomo
Meanwhile, the Spanish prime minister appeared to criticize Musk for referring to the socialist's immigration policies:
"Just last week, the owner of X, a migrant himself, used his personal account to amplify disinformation about the sovereign decision by my government, the regularization of 500,000 migrants that live, work and contribute to the success of our country," Sanchez said.
Sánchez's measures
Secondly, Spain will criminalize the manipulation of algorithms and the amplification of illegal content, a measure that will reach both those who disseminate disinformation and platforms whose systems enhance such material for economic purposes.
As a third action, the prime minister announced the creation of a "hate and polarization footprint," a mechanism aimed at measuring and tracking how platforms foster social division and spread hateful messages, which will serve as a basis for eventual legal and economic sanctions.
Fourth, access to social networks will be prohibited to minors under 16 years of age, which will imply the implementation of mandatory age verification systems that, as he explained, must be effective and not mere formal procedures.
Finally, Sánchez pointed out that the government will collaborate with the Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate possible infractions by Grok, TikTok and Instagram, promised zero tolerance and assured that Spain will protect its digital sovereignty against any foreign interference.