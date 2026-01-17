The Secretary of Energy explains the US strategy on Venezuelan resources

Published by Virginia Martínez 16 de enero, 2026

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is looking to close critical oil and minerals deals with Venezuela in the coming weeks, ahead of a planned trip to Caracas. He made this point in an interview with Axios, in which he explained that these understandings could secure U.S. access to strategic resources, while contributing to the recovery of Venezuela's badly ailing economy.

According to Wright, the expectation is that, with greater U.S. stability and commercial support, Venezuela could significantly increase its production.

""Our hope is that later this year, with bringing some stability with Venezuela, with some help from American assistance, commercial help — no money from our government, no subsidies — but by getting a more stable business environment, we'll see growing production out of Venezuela that'll increase dramatically," Wright told Axios.

A strategy that goes beyond oil

Wright made it clear that the Trump Administration's focus is not limited to the energy arena. For Washington, the relationship with Venezuela is part of a broader strategy focused to "drive Venezuela's behavior in a positive direction."

Among the priorities mentioned are curbing narco-trafficking, stopping the kidnapping of US citizens, combating criminal gangs and corruption, and tackling the presence of networks linked to Hezbollah in the Western Hemisphere. The official stressed that U.S. policy seeks concrete results in terms of security and regional stability.

A functional government as an immediate priority

The Trump Administration has made clear that, in the short term, its focus is on supporting a functioning Venezuelan government, sustained by oil and mineral exports, as part of a broader process aimed at a transition to democracy. In that context, the United States supports interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

As part of this line of cooperation,the director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, met Friday with Rodriguez in Venezuela to underscore collaboration with the United States.