The United States eliminated an Al-Qaeda terrorist linked to the death of three Americans in Syria

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de enero, 2026

The United States eliminated an Al-Qaeda terrorist linked to the attack that killed two American soldiers and an interpreter in Palmyra, Syria. Moments after the Dec. 13 attack, claimed by the jihadist group ISIS, Donald Trump had anticipated a "very serious retaliation."

The first retaliation took place on December 21, when U.S. forces struck 70 targets at multiple locations in central Syria, using fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery.

As reported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operative eliminated was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who had direct ties to ISIS. They noted that he was an experienced terrorist leader and was "directly connected" to the ISIS man who killed the two soldiers and the interpreter.

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," CENTCOM Adm. Brad Cooper said.

"There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you," he added.

Tom Barrack, U.S. special envoy for Syria, met Jan. 10 with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and other senior officials. During the meeting, they discussed the transition of government and the next steps in the region.

In addition, Barrack announced that President Trump had authorized a sanctions lift to help strengthen the Syrian economy and give them "a chance."

"The United States Government welcomes Syria's historic transition and extends its support to the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa as it works to stabilize the country, rebuild national institutions, and fulfill the aspirations of all Syrians for peace, security, and prosperity," Barrack wrote on his social media.