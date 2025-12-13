Syria: Two American troops and interpreter killed in ambush

Published by Israel Duro 13 de diciembre, 2025

Two American troops and a civilian were killed Saturday in Syria in a "sniper ambush" by the jihadist group Islamic State (I.S.), the U.S. military's Middle East command, CENTCOM, announced in a statement. Another three U.S. soldiers were wounded in the attack, CENTCOM said, adding that the shooter was killed.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X that the civilian killed was an American interpreter. According to the official Syrian news agency Sana, the shots were aimed at the delegation during a visit to the Palmyra desert region of Syria.

The U.S. contingent was in Palmyra, Parnell confirmed, for a "mission to support ongoing operations against ISIS counterterrorism in the region."

Syrian government warning about the region ahead of the attack

Syria's Interior Ministry said it had warned the U.S.-led coalition of a possible incursion by Islamic State fighters.

"There were previous warnings from the internal security command to allied forces in the desert region, but the international coalition forces did not take into account Syrian warnings about a possible I.S. infiltration," ministry spokesman Anwar al-Baba said in an interview on state-sponsored television.

Hegseth: "The United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you"

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the perpetrator of the attack, who he called a "savage," was shot down. He issued a warning: "et it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."

The identity of the soldiers who were killed, as well as the units to which they belonged, will not be revealed for another 24 hours, the time needed to inform their families, Sean Parnell said. "The attack is currently under investigation," he added.

It is the first time such an incident has been reported in Syria under the Islamist coalition that came into power a year ago and has attempted to foster ties with the United States.

"Several members of the U.S. forces were wounded, as well as two members of the Syrian security forces" while conducting "a joint patrol," Sana reported earlier.

I.S. fighters continue to launch isolated attacks

The Islamic State jihadist group controlled the Palmyra region before it was defeated in Syria by an international coalition in 2019. Despite its defeat, its fighters, refugees in the vast Syrian desert, continue to carry out sporadic attacks.

During Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Washington last month, Damascus joined the U.S.-led international anti-jihadist coalition.