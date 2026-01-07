Serious warning from pro-lifers to Trump: 'if Republicans abandon Hyde, they'll lose for sure in November'

Published by Israel Duro 7 de enero, 2026

"If Republicans abandon Hyde, they are sure to lose this November." This is the blunt warning from the pro-life movement to President Donald Trump after he asked congressional Republicans to "be flexible" on the amendment banning the use of federal public funds to finance or promote abortion except in special circumstances.

"A massive betrayal"

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, warned that "voters sent a GOP trifecta to Washington and they expect it to govern like one. Giving in to Democrat demands that our tax dollars are used to fund plans that cover abortion on demand until birth would be a massive betrayal."

"For decades, opposition to taxpayer funding of abortion and support for the Hyde Amendment has been an unshakeable bedrock principle and a minimum standard in the Republican Party. To suggest Republicans should be ‘flexible’ is an abandonment of this decades-long commitment. If Republicans abandon Hyde, they are sure to lose this November."

"Trump and congressional Republicans should honor this commitment, not abandon it."





In addition, Dannenfelser reminded the president of his own commitment to this amendment in the past—noting that he even legislated in this regard on Jan. 24, just days after being sworn in for his second term—and urged him and GOP lawmakers to continue that line, not abandon it:

President Trump has consistently supported the Hyde Amendment. He pledged repeatedly to make it permanent law, including in health care coverage, and one of his first actions upon taking office last year was prioritizing the reversal of President Biden’s Hyde violations."

“President Trump stated very clearly last year, ‘It is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.’ President Trump and congressional Republicans must follow through, not abandon, this commitment.”