The Brown University shooter acknowledged the attack in a video

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de enero, 2026

The perpetrator of the shooting at Brown University and the killing of a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) acknowledged his actions in a video he recorded after the crimes, authorities said Tuesday.

Portuguese Claudio Neves Valente killed two people and left nine others wounded at the renowned Ivy League university, and two days later murdered an MIT professor whom he knew from having been a classmate in Portugal.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that, during the search of the storage room where Neves committed suicide, they found a video in which the individual acknowledged the facts.

"I especially like the sh** out of Trump, that he called me an animal, which is true. I am an animal and so is he, but, uh, I don't feel love or hate towards United States," he said in the video according to an official translation from Portuguese.

During the days-long search for Neves after the attacks, President Donald Trump, said, "Let's hope they catch this animal."

Neves perpetrated the shooting at the university on Dec. 13 and, two days later, went to the home of Nuno Loureiro, an MIT professor, where he killed him.

"Neves Valente admitted that he had been planning the shooting at Brown University for a long time," the DOJ stated.