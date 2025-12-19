Alleged shooter in Brown University attack found dead by suicide

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de diciembre, 2025

The alleged perpetrator of last weekend's shooting at Brown University was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police sources cited by Fox News. Authorities later confirmed his identity during a press conference.

Providence Police Chief Oscar L. Pérez Jr. publicly identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese citizen and Brown University student. According to official information, the man was found dead in Salem, New Hampshire, while law enforcement surrounded a storage facility.

Identification of the suspect and final operation

Authorities said Neves-Valente's last known address was in Miami. No further details have been released about the operation or the moments leading up to his death, and no possible motive for the attack has been publicly reported so far.

The attack inside Brown's campus



The attack left two students dead and nine injured. Authorities have since worked to reconstruct the attacker's route and determine how they managed to leave the area without being apprehended. The shooting occurred on Saturday at the Barus and Holley Science Building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. According to available information, a gunman, dressed in black and with their face covered, entered a classroom where students were participating in a review session before final exams and opened fire.. Authorities have since worked to reconstruct the attacker's route and determine how they managed to leave the area without being apprehended.

Key images and a protracted search

Before the discovery of the alleged shooter, it was reported that authorities were searching for both a person of interest and a vehicle that, according to an official, had been rented by him. Authorities believed that the car matched the make and model of a vehicle identified in connection with another violent case in Massachusetts.

Authorities have noted that it is unusual for a person allegedly involved in a shooting of this magnitude to evade capture for several days, which has led to expanded analysis of available evidence.

Who were the victims at Brown

The two people killed in the attack were identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook. Umurzokov was from a family that came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2011 and had won a scholarship to attend the college. Cook was a talented pianist and served as vice president of the campus Republican Club.

Murder of MIT academic

On Monday night, Brookline authorities went to the home of Professor Nuno F. G. Loureiro, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning. Loureiro was the director of MIT's Center for Plasma Science and Fusion, an institution that brings together more than 250 researchers, students and staff.

Initially, the FBI indicated there was no connection between the two incidents. However, that assessment was under review as the investigation progressed. For now, authorities have not officially confirmed any link between the two cases or offered additional details following the discovery of the alleged shooter.