Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns her House seat after clash with Trump over the Epstein case

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de noviembre, 2025

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will resign her seat in the House of Representatives, with Jan. 5 being her last official day in office. "I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," Greene wrote in her statement.

"And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better," added the Georgia representative, who announced her surprise decision not only through a statement but also through a video posted on her X account.

Greene's announcement comes shortly after a dramatic split with President Donald Trump, of whom she was one of his top supporters in Congress. As the Georgia representative commented in her video, this fact was extremely influential in her decision to step aside, regardless of the fact that she was in the middle of her third termand in a context in which the Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives.

Greene has come to harshly criticize the Republican president because of what she considered to be a lack of interest from Trump for releasing the files of the investigation regarding sexual criminal Jeffrey Epstein. She also criticized Trump for prioritizing meetings with leaders of other countries instead of paying attention to the needs of Americans. The congresswoman even went so far as to comment during an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson that she supported the recently elected socialist mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, in his idea of not traveling to Israel and staying in his city to look after the interests of New Yorkers.