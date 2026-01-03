MADURO FALLS! Listen to our Space on X

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a large-scale military operation in Venezuela.

Maduro was flown out of the country, presumably to the U.S., where he would face charges of narco-terrorism and other crimes.

We invite you to listen to our Space on X with contributions from VOZ Media Editor-in-Chief Mario Noya, and fellow Venezuelans @RaymondAzarM, @AlejandroSBasso, @rondon_EA26 and @OrlvndoA; @OMullony_, director of @laiberia_; and the indefatigable, @hermanntertsch.