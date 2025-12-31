Representative Anna Paulina Luna announces a moratorium immigration bill: What could the implications be?

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de diciembre, 2025

A Republican lawmaker announced that she plans to introduce a bill to implement a temporary pause on immigration into the United States. This measure would halt new entries into the country while addressing what she describes as a deep crisis in the immigration system. The announcement was made by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who assured that the initiative will be presented when Congress resumes its sessions in Washington.

The proposal, known as an immigration moratorium, aims to halt the entry of immigrants temporarily. According to the congresswoman, this pause is necessary to allow a comprehensive review of the current system, which she considers seriously deteriorated and vulnerable to abuse.

Criticism of the current system

Luna made her position known through a message posted on Tuesday on X. In that message, she affirmed that the U.S. immigration system "is incredibly broken" and pointed out that many people have arrived in the country and "have seriously abused it." For the legislator, this situation shows that the current model is not fulfilling its purpose.

According to her statement, the problems are not limited to isolated cases but affect the system's overall functioning. In this context, she insisted that immigration needs comprehensive reform and not mere partial adjustments.