Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday wished a Merry Christmas "to everyone, including the scum of the radical left." He made the comments, on his social networks, on Christmas Eve.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly." the Republican said on his Truth Social network.

On economic issues, social issues and even international conflicts, Trump regularly reproaches the Democratic Party, and in particular former President Joe Biden, for being the source of the difficulties that the United States and the world are going through.

In that vein, the president assured that Americans are no longer subjected to what he called woke policies, citing secure borders and an end to “men in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, and weak law enforcement.”

He further celebrated his economic policy, noting that "Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had." He also said that the United States will once again be respected.