Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Christmas Mass at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV (C) officiates at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Pope Leo XIV celebrated the first Christmas Eve Mass of his pontificate at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Wednesday night, where he sent a message of "charity and hope."

Shortly before the Mass, the U.S. pope came out to St. Peter's Square to greet some 5,000 faithful gathered in the rain to watch the ceremony on giant screens, due to lack of space inside the basilica.

"St. Peter's Basilica is very big, but unfortunately not big enough to receive you all. I admire and respect you, and I thank you for your courage and desire to be here tonight," the pontiff said.

Before the cardinals, bishops, diplomats and some 6,000 faithful, Leo XIV, who displays a more discreet style than his predecessor Francis, then delivered a very religious homily without directly mentioning current issues.

"When a distorted economy leads to treating men as commodities, God becomes like us, revealing the infinite dignity of any person," the pope declared.

"We proclaim the happiness of Christmas, which is the feast of faith, charity and hope," he added.

This ceremony commemorating the birth of Christ, one of the most solemn of the year, mixed traditional songs and symbolic gestures. The 70-year-old pope decided to celebrate it at a later hour than during Francis' pontificate (19H30).

Another change was that Leo XIV will preside at the Thursday morning Mass on Jesus' birthday, resuming with a tradition dating back to the pontificate of John Paul II (1978-2005).

He will then pronounce at 12H00 (11H00 GMT) his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing from the balcony of the basilica, in which the pope refers to conflicts in the world.

A fervent advocate of a "disarmed and disarming" peace, the head of the Catholic Church is expected to renew his calls for peace.

On Tuesday night, Leone XIV already called for a one-day truce for Christmas worldwide.

This Christmas 2025 coincides with the close of the Jubilee, the Church's "Holy Year" that drew millions of pilgrims to Rome.