Trump Administration orders military to enforce naval oil blockade against Nicolás Maduro

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de diciembre, 2025

The Trump Administration took a new step to increase pressure against the Venezuelan regime, led by Nicolás Maduro. As reported by Reuters, the White House ordered the military to enforce the "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months.

In practice, the "quarantine" aims to isolate Venezuelan oil within the international trading system, turning every export operation into a maneuver of high financial, legal and logistical risk for all parties involved.

According to the official, the latest measures by Donald Trump against Venezuela could collapse the regime economically in the coming months.

"The efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and the belief is that by late January Venezuela will be facing an economic calamity unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the U.S.," said the official, who spoke to the cited media outlet on condition of anonymity.

"While military options still exist the focus is to first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to reach the outcome the White House is looking for," he added.

Economically, the Venezuelan regime is considerably dependent on its oil exports. Therefore, the White House's decision to get involved in this point of the economy could mean a hard blow for Maduro.

During the last few weeks, President Trump has increased pressure against the Venezuelan regime, with the intention of forcing Maduro and his colleagues out as soon as possible.

"We have formed a massive army, the largest we have ever had, and by far the largest we have ever had in South America. We will soon begin the same program on the ground," the president declared Monday afternoon.

In addition, Trump announced the launch of the "Golden Fleet," an ambitious naval reconstruction plan that contemplates the addition of large warships, including new battleships.