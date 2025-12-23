Judge orders Trump administration to allow return of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de diciembre, 2025

Federal Judge James Boasberg ordered this Monday that the administration of President Donald Trump allow the return of a group of Venezuelans deported earlier this year to the United States so that they can legally challenge the charges that prompted their expulsion.

The plaintiffs are part of a group of migrants who were deported in March to a maximum security prison in El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (AEA), after being targeted by the U.S. government as alleged members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization.

In June, Boasberg determined that those affected had the right to challenge such accusations.

Since then, several federal courts have concluded that hundreds of deportations carried out under the regulations were illegal, having failed to ensure due process, including under the EAA, The Hill reported.

In his ruling, Boasberg held that the only way to make the court ruling effective is to reverse the effects of the illegal deportations.

"The Court finds that the only remedy that would give effect to its granting of Plaintiffs’ Motion would be to order the Government to undo the effects of their unlawful removal by facilitating a meaningful opportunity to contest their designation," the judge wrote.

The judge further warned that allowing expedited deportations without judicial review would render any legal relief meaningless.

The ruling gives the Trump administration until Jan. 5, 2026, to secure the return to the country of more than 100 Venezuelans.

In July, the government returned to Venezuela 252 migrants who had been detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador; of that total, 137 are part of the class-action lawsuit challenging the deportations.