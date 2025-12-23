The Department of Education will resume wage garnishment for delinquent student borrowers starting in 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump's administration will begin garnishing the wages of people in default on their student loans early next year. This is the first wave of new wage garnishments since the pandemic.

The information was confirmed by the Department of Education to the Washington Post (WaPo). Similarly, it was learned that beginning the week of Jan. 7, it would begin notifying about 1,000 delinquent borrowers of its plans to withhold a portion of their wages to pay off their overdue debts.

"After that, the department said, notices will be sent to larger numbers of borrowers each month," WaPo detailed.

According to data available from the Department of Education, as of June 30 there were approximately 5.3 million borrowers who had gone at least 360 days without making payments on their federal student loans.

A large portion of them were already in default before the federal government suspended collection of delinquent loans in the wake of the pandemic, more than five years ago.