Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de diciembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) exposed a letter published in the Jeffrey Epstein archives as false, in which the tycoon allegedly accused Donald Trump of having a "fondness for young women." The DOJ remarked that, despite the files being released by official sources, this does not imply they are true, but rather that they are material in the authorities' possession related to the case.

The letter, purportedly attributed to Epstein in his last weeks of life, was addressed to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. While this document does not explicitly mention Trump, Epstein refers to "our president."

"Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair," read the letter, which bore J. Epstein's signature.

Hours later, the DOJ took it upon itself to clarify the falsity of the document via social media. The official account of the agenda, led by Pam Bondi, responded on X to MeidasTouch, explaining the situation.

"The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time," the Department of Justice said, stressing that the handwriting "does not appear to match" Epstein's and that "was postmarked three days after Epstein's death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York." The DOJ further specified that the return address did not indicate the jail where Epstein was incarcerated.

"This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law," she added.

So far, the DOJ released dozens of documents related to the Epstein case and is expected to release more in the coming weeks. President Trump signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act in November, which requires the DOJ to release all unclassified Epstein-related documents and records.