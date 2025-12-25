Justice Department files new federal charges against National Guard shooting suspect in DC

Published by Misty Severi 25 de diciembre, 2025

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it has brought new federal charges against the Afghanistan national it believes was behind a shooting near the White House last month, which killed one National Guard member and injured another.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged in the Nov. 26 death of South Carolina National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom. He also allegedly seriously injured South Carolina National Guard member Andrew Wolfe.

The new charges, which include transporting a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to commit an offense and transporting a stolen firearm in interstate commerce, were filed in the U.S. District Court instead of U.S. Superior Court.

“The transfer of this case from Superior Court to District Court ensures that we can undertake the serious, deliberate, and weighty analysis required to determine if the death penalty is appropriate here,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said. “Sarah Beckstrom was just 20 years old when she was killed and her parents are now forced to endure the holiday season without their daughter. Andrew Wolfe, by the grace of God, survived but has a long road ahead in his recovery.”

The case transfer means that federal officials can pursue the death penalty for Lakanwal if convicted, because there is no death penalty under the D.C. Superior Court.

Lakanwal remains charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and illegal possession of a firearm and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.





© Just The News