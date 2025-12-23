This will be the USS Defiant, 'the most lethal warship to ever be built'

Published by Santiago Ospital 23 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump announced the production of a new generation of warships: the "Trump-class battleship," defined by the Navy as "the most lethal warship to ever be built."

The new "class" (the term for grouping ships of similar design) will include 20 to 25 vessels in operation in the future, the president detailed. The first will be the USS Defiant, scheduled for construction in the early 2030s.

"The future Trump-class battleship, the USS Defiant, will be the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere on the world's oceans," said Navy Secretary John Phelan. The top military official summed up the new ship's design as "offensive firepower from the biggest guns of our era."

Official illustration of the USS Defiantnavy.mil.

USS Defiant, in detail

Although the "Trump class" is still in the design stage, some details of what the final design will look like have been emerging. Such as that the battleships will be three times the size of the Arleigh Burke class destroyers.

The "massive frame" will accommodate a whole catalog of weapons, from cannons to laser weaponry. According to military sources, it will be the first guided-missile battleship that will have the capability to fire both nuclear and hypersonic missiles.

Its arsenal will have 80 times the range of the previous class. Other technical details include:

Length : 840-880 feet (256-268 meters)

: 840-880 feet (256-268 meters) Beam : 105-115 feet (32-35 meters)

: 105-115 feet (32-35 meters) Draft : 24-30 feet (7.3-9.1 meters)

: 24-30 feet (7.3-9.1 meters) Displacement : over 35.000 tons

: over 35.000 tons Speed : over 30 knots (≈ 56 km/h)

: over 30 knots (≈ 56 km/h) Crew: between 650 and 850 servicemen

On the armament side, it was also learned that it will carry:

Main armament : nuclear-capable naval launch cruise missiles (SLCM-N); 12 CPS system cells. Vertical Launch System: 128 Mk 41 VLS cells

: nuclear-capable naval launch cruise missiles (SLCM-N); 12 CPS system cells. Vertical Launch System: 128 Mk 41 VLS cells Secondary armament : One 32 MJ electromagnetic (railgun) with hypervelocity projectiles (HVP); 2 5-inch (127 mm) naval guns with HVP; 2 300 kW or 2 600 kW lasers

: One 32 MJ electromagnetic (railgun) with hypervelocity projectiles (HVP); 2 5-inch (127 mm) naval guns with HVP; 2 300 kW or 2 600 kW lasers Defensive armament: Two RAM launchers; 4 30 mm guns; 4 ODIN lasers; two countermeasures systems against drones and unmanned vehicles (UxS)

USS DefiantVOZ/navy.mil.