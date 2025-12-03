Trump announces that all pardons and commutations signed with autopen by Biden would be voided

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trumpannounced Tuesday that all commutations, pardons and other official documents signed through an autopen during the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden would be officially nullified. "Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect. Anyone receiving “Pardons,” “Commutations,” or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

The autopen is a device that accurately replicates a person's signature, commonly used for ceremonial or high-volume documents, with presidents of both parties making use of it to sign proclamations and letters throughout history. Over the past several months, both Trump and his close allies have made a series of claims that Biden's use of the device invalidated his actions or indicated that he was not fully aware of them.

Before leaving office in January, the former Democratic president issued several pardons-including some to family members he claimed he wanted to protect from politically motivated investigations-and commuted sentences for several felons for drug offenses.

Trump assured that he would rescind all executive orders signed with the autopen

Trump's announcement comes three days after the Republican leader wrote on his Truth Social account that he would rescind every single executive order signed by Biden with the autopen, which represents, in his own words, approximately 92% of the orders that were signed during his term. In the message, Trump even went so far as to imply that during Biden's four years in the White House, the Democratic leader would not have been the one actually running the country.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump tweeted Friday.