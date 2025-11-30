Trump conditions Maduro: voluntary departure or possible U.S. military action

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de noviembre, 2025

The government of President Donald Trump raised the pressure on the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, following a telephone conversation last week in which Washington warned him that if he does not step down voluntarily, the United States would consider other options, including the use of force, according to sources familiar with the conversation.

Venezuela's demands for a blanket amnesty covering Maduro, his top advisors and their families were also discussed during the call, the same source notes; several of those close to him face financial sanctions and criminal charges by the United States.

US military moves in the region increase pressure.

In parallel, the United States has intensified its military posture around Venezuela. Aerial tracking data, along with confirmation from a defense official, indicate that simulated attacks using fighter jets and bombers have been conducted in the Caribbean in recent weeks.

In addition, the Pentagon has reinforced its presence in the region, preparing the necessary infrastructure to sustain a greater pace of air operations in case Trump decides to move forward with new measures.