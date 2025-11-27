Reverend Samuel Rodríguez assures that 'there is no plan' of the Trump Administration to carry out immigration raids in churches

Pastor Rodriguez reported that "The federal government has just denied that type of plan. That plan does not exist and it is not being developed.Voz News

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de noviembre, 2025

Pastor Samuel Rodríguez told Voz News that reports circulating in several media outlets about supposed plans to conduct immigration operations in churches across the country are not only false, but are nothing more than rumors. “There’s a rumor going around on social media right now claiming that during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, the Department of Homeland Security will conduct raids even in churches, targeting the deportation of people in the country without documents,” Rodríguez said.

As for the credibility of such rumors, the reverend commented, "The federal government has just denied that type of plan. That plan does not exist and is not being developed. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) itself have denied that such a plan exists, that there is neither a commitment nor a plan to raid churches looking for people without documents." However, he also detailed that the different cases that have occurred recently of arrests in church parking lots have been against undocumented people who were involved in criminal activities.

