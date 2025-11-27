Appeals court upholds fine against Trump over lawsuit targeting Clinton, Comey

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de noviembre, 2025

A federal court confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Alina Habba - now a federal prosecutor in New Jersey - must pay nearly $938.000 for a lawsuit that Justice described as "frivolous" and without merit, filed against Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and several other public figures.

The ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals upholds the order issued in 2023, when a federal judge ruled that the legal action should be sanctioned. Trump and Habba had appealed the ruling, but the court decided to uphold it. The sum will be divided among the numerous people who were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

A lawsuit linked to the Russian collusion allegations

The case, already dismissed, accused Clinton, Comey, Senator Adam Schiff, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, among others, of conspiring to damage Trump's 2016 presidential campaign through allegations about alleged ties to Russia.

In his 2023 ruling, Judge Donald Middlebrooks called the lawsuit an action that "should never have been filed," and the appeals court concurred with that analysis.