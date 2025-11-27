US-Dominican Republic alliance against narco-terrorism: Military may use island airports for anti-drug operations in the Caribbean

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de noviembre, 2025

The United States will be able to use, for a limited period, restricted areas at two airports in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport, to reinforce the anti-drug operation Southern Spear. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader and the U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Abinader indicated that the access will be "provisional" and will be used for "aircraft logistics, transportation of equipment and technical personnel." He clarified that these permits are granted under the bilateral security cooperation protocols.

U.S. recognition and support for Trump's strategy

Hegseth appreciated Dominican collaboration and defended the U.S. measures as necessary to disrupt criminal organizations. In his words, the actions represent "the only language" that drug traffickers understand.

"We are defending our citizens, we are seeking security for our countries to continue to prosper, to end so much violence and to save tens of thousands of lives. President Trump believes in and reinforces these alliances," Hegseth said, who also described the Dominican Republic as a "regional leader" in the fight against drug trafficking.