US-Dominican Republic alliance against narco-terrorism: Military may use island airports for anti-drug operations in the Caribbean
Dominican President Luis Abinader indicated that the access will be "provisional" and will be used for "aircraft logistics, transport of equipment and technical personnel."
The United States will be able to use, for a limited period, restricted areas at two airports in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport, to reinforce the anti-drug operation Southern Spear. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader and the U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
Abinader indicated that the access will be "provisional" and will be used for "aircraft logistics, transportation of equipment and technical personnel." He clarified that these permits are granted under the bilateral security cooperation protocols.
U.S. recognition and support for Trump's strategy
Hegseth appreciated Dominican collaboration and defended the U.S. measures as necessary to disrupt criminal organizations. In his words, the actions represent "the only language" that drug traffickers understand.
"We are defending our citizens, we are seeking security for our countries to continue to prosper, to end so much violence and to save tens of thousands of lives. President Trump believes in and reinforces these alliances," Hegseth said, who also described the Dominican Republic as a "regional leader" in the fight against drug trafficking.
A strategic alliance at a key moment
Abinader stressed that combating these networks must be a regional priority: "This fight against drug trafficking is a priority for his Administration, as it is a threat that affects national and regional stability [...] No country can or should face it without allies."
So far this month, Dominican authorities reported the seizure of 1,290 drug packages in two operations linked to Lanza del Sur.