DOGE disbanded early and its top officials take on new positions in the Trump administration

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de noviembre, 2025

Reuters news agency reported on Sunday that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was disbanded eight months before the end of his term, marking the end of an initiative launched by President Donald Trump to fulfill his promise to reduce government size and fix the state's spending problem. Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters that DOGE "doesn't exist," adding that the agency has ceased to be a "centralized entity" and explaining that the federal government's Office of Personnel Resources (OPM) has taken over much of the department's functions.

On his first day in office, Trump barred federal agencies from hiring new employees, with exceptions for positions deemed necessary to enforce immigration laws and protect public safety. He later said DOGE representatives must approve any further exceptions, adding that agencies must hire "no more than one employee for every four" who resign. On this, Kupor told the news agency, "There is no longer a target for reductions."

Several top DOGE members changed positions

According to what was revealed by Reuters, which did not disclose the exact date on which the department was disbanded, DOGE personnel have been assuming other positions in the Trump administration recently, the most notable case being that of Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who went from being part of the agency to being the new head of the National Design Studio, which is a new body whose function is to beautify U.S. government websites.

The media also highlighted the case of Zachary Tell, who went from being one of the DOGE members with full access to government health systems to becoming the Department of Health and Human Services' chief technology officer. Likewise, Reuters pointed to the case of Jeremy Lewin, who helped dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development and now oversees foreign assistance at the Department of State. Similarly, the news agency highlighted how Rachel Riley secured a position similar to Tell's and, shortly thereafter, became the head of the Office of Naval Research.