Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump reacted sarcastically to the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who made this decision following verbal clashes the two had regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Through a message posted on Truth Social, Trump stated that Taylor Greene—who will remain in office until Jan. 5, 2026—has decided “to call it ‘quits.’”

Moreover, in his post, the president changed the congresswoman's last name from "Taylor Greene" to "Traitor Brown," publicly stating his impression of the attitude of the woman who has been one of his greatest allies in the House of Representatives until not long ago and alluding to her plummeting popularity.

"Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’" the president wrote.

Trump also referred to Taylor Greene's friendly relationship with Rep. Tom Massie, whom he defined as "the WORST Republican Congressman in decades."

According to the president, Taylor Greene’s bond with Massie "did not help her."

Taylor Greene's resignation

The representative for Georgia confirmed her resignation this Friday, motivated by the consequences it may have for her family to run for reelection.

"I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for," she said in her announcement. "[I am] expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me."

Taylor Greene entered the House of Representatives in 2021 after defeating the Democratic candidate for Georgia's 14th District, Kevin Van Ausdal, in the 2020 election.