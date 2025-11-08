Judge permanently bars Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland

Published by Joseph Weber 8 de noviembre, 2025

A federal judge in Oregon issued a permanent injunction Friday barring the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland.

President Trump recently ordered the deployment of Guardsmen in response to protests in Portland that started in June over White House immigration policies. Trump declared in late September he was sending 200 Oregon National Guard troops to the city to patrol streets, according to CNN.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, who was nominated to the bench in President Donald Trump's first term, wrote in her ruling: "This Court arrives at the necessary conclusion that there was neither 'a rebellion or danger of a rebellion' nor was the President 'unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States' in Oregon when he ordered the federalization and deployment of the National Guard," according to NBC News.

The Trump administration can appeal the ruling.

Immergut previously issued a temporary restraining order barring the Guard from being deployed in Oregon that the Trump administration was appealing, also according to NBC News.

