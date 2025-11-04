Impeachment papers filed against Judge Boasberg for 'abuse of power' in 'Arctic Frost' case

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de noviembre, 2025

Congressman Brandon Gil (R-TX) formally filed articles of impeachment against federal judge James Boasberg. Specifically, it accuses the judge of abuse of power for his involvement in the case known as 'Arctic Frost'. This is an internal Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation that took place during the tenure of Joe Biden.

As revealed by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, between 2022 and 2023 the DOJ conducted a secret investigation to track leaks of classified congressional information to the press.

In that framework, subpoenas were issued to access telephone records of at least ten senators and one member of the House of Representatives, all Republicans.

In addition, Biden's DOJ was found to have accompanied those subpoenas with gag orders that prohibited companies from notifying lawmakers that they were under investigation. While Verizon complied with these instructions, the company AT&T partially refused to comply, claiming that the subpoena was excessive and violated congressional privileges.

Specifically, the Republicans accused Judge Boasberg of authorizing subpoenas and gag orders as part of that investigation.

"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis. He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction," Congressman Gil told Fox News Digital.

"Judge Boasberg was an accomplice in the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators. His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel. I am proud to once again introduce articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg to hold him accountable for his high crimes and misdemeanors," he added.

In turn, he remarked on the violation of the 'Speech or Debate Clause', present in Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 of the National Constitution. It is a constitutional immunity that guarantees that senators and representatives cannot be sued, investigated or prosecuted for actions that are part of their legislative work.