Several Republican senators call for impeachment of Judge Boasberg for 'abusing his power'

Published by Israel Duro 2 de noviembre, 2025

Several Republican senators such as Ted Cruz, Eric Schmitt and Marsha Blackburn have spoken out against Judge James Boasberg for issuing subpoenas to facilitate former special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into several Republican politicians, as well as gag orders to mobile providers preventing the lawmakers of being notified that their phone records were being seized.

At a press conference last week, the senators called on House Republicans to launch impeachment proceedings against Boasberg, who was appointed by Barack Obama.

"Accountability for these zealots who wanted to corrupt the Department of Justice"

Visibly upset, the senators accused Boasberg of being an "activist" judge and of "abusing his power" for which he must answer to senators. "There will be accountability for these zealots who wanted to corrupt the Department of Justice and corrupt the judiciary in order to try to attack their enemies," Cruz said.

"This rogue judge must go"

Sen. Eric Schmitt noted that Boasberg "is the poster child for rogue judges" and accused him of "forcing his way onto Trump cases, ... fomenting a judicial 'resist' campaign [and] issuing illegal gag orders on GOP Senators." For all these reasons, in the senator's view, "This rogue judge must go."

"He must answer before the Senate Judiciary Committee for this blatant abuse of power"

Blackburn, too, expressed her outrage with the judge's involvement in the investigation she was subjected to by Jack Smith.