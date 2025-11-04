Trump rallies Republican voters in Virginia and New Jersey with last-minute push

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump made a last-minute effort Monday to boost Republican voter turnout in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races to be held Tuesday. While Trump publicly praised New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, the president did not mention his party's candidate for Virginia's candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears, and merely asked voters in that state to vote for the entire Republican ticket.

"You need to go out and vote for Jack Ciattarelli, who's a great guy, a friend of mine, a great guy, a very successful man, who wants to put all of his efforts now into really saving New Jersey, making it great again, saving it. And he's going to do it. He'll be able to do it. The polls are looking really good," Trump said during a "tele-rally" in New Jersey, where he spoke for nearly 10 minutes. In the Virginia case, Trump spoke for eight minutes on another call, in which he did single out Jason Miyares as the person Republicans should vote for attorney general.

Trump warned of a "catastrophe" if Democrats win

Right now, Earle-Sears is, according to several polls, behind former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who has spent the most money on advertising. A completely different case is Ciattarelli in New Jersey, taking into account that several polls have indicated that the race against Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill will be close enough to expect either result. Some analysts have even explained that the Republican candidate could count on the comeback advantage, considering that several pollsters have pointed out that Ciattarelli has been gradually shortening the lead Sherrill had over her a couple of weeks ago.

On this note, Trump explained that the scenario of two victories by Democratic candidates in both gubernatorial races would represent a real "catastrophe" for the two states, even pointing out that hypothetical Spanberger and Sherrill wins would bring, as a direct consequence, an increase in energy costs.