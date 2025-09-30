New Jersey shake-up: Democratic mayor breaks from his party and endorses Republican Jack Ciattarelli as next governor

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de septiembre, 2025

Democratic Dover Mayor James P. Dodd shocked New Jersey by publicly announcing that he will support Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the governor's race. Dodd, who is still registered as a Democrat, explained that his decision is in response to rising taxes, sanctuary city policies, and what he described as a lack of real solutions from his party.

The endorsement comes at a key moment in the race between Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill, considered one of the most hotly contested in the state. Sherrill has the support of outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy, while Ciattarelli has solidified herself with the backing of President Donald Trump.

Immigration and sanctuary cities at the center of the debate.

Dodd noted that immigration policy was one of the deciding factors that led him to cross party lines. He recalled that Ciattarelli has promised to end sanctuary cities and restore the ability of law enforcement to cooperate with federal authorities.

"On day one, Jack made a commitment to end sanctuary cities, and the state of New Jersey will no longer be a sanctuary state. We need to let our law enforcement do their job. And I see these constant problems here in my small community in the town of Dover, and we need real solutions," said the mayor, who assured that Dover has already explained its vision for the state and has good suggestions for solving its problems.

The issue also became a focus of discussion during the state debate, where Sherrill avoided specifying whether he would maintain New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive, a measure that restricts cooperation between local police and federal immigration agencies.

Political spin in Dover

Dover, located about 40 miles from Manhattan and with a largely Hispanic population, reflects changes in the electorate that the mayor considers significant. According to Dodd, more and more Hispanic voters are leaving the Democratic Party for the Republican Party, motivated by dissatisfaction with the state and local system.

"We're seeing a lot of Hispanics go from Democrat, which they predominantly are, to Republican because they're tired of the system that's failed, that doesn't work any longer in our town and in our state," the mayor explained, stressing that the political change in his community is palpable.